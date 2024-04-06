Letter: Bugle marks end of day for man and beast

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each evening, speakers at the Navy base play a cool short bugle song at sunset to end each day. Read more

Each evening, speakers at the Navy base play a cool short bugle song at sunset to end each day. As this song starts to reach across the forest and into Wahiawa, I always notice that the birds in my yard are looking for food.

When these birds hear the sunset song, they each lift up their head and seem to be reminded that it is time for them to fly into their tree perches to get ready to sleep.

At the same moment, nearby dogs howl in unison, to remind other dogs that it is also the end of another day, and time for them to relax and rest, before they gently awaken the next day to the birds singing their unique and special morning songs again.

John Burns

Wahiawa

