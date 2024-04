Scoreboard – April 6, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, noon at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, noon at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Damien at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.

OIA East: Kaiser at Castle; Farrington vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Moanalua vs. Kalani at Kahala Field. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Campbell; Aiea at Nanakuli; Waipahu at Leilehua. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park field; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Waianae at Radford; Kapolei at Waialua. Games start at 11 a.m.

JUDO

OIA: Team Tournament, 10:30 a.m. at Moanalua.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand

Island Park field.

OIA East: Moanalua at Kaiser; Castle vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field; Kaimuki vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Pearl City, 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Aiea at Waialua; Radford at Waipahu; McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; Kailua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

OIA East: Kahuku at Moanalua; Farrington vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts; Kalaheo at Castle; Kaiser at Kalani; McKinley at Kailua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Leilehua; Kapolei at Pearl City; Campbell at Mililani; Radford vs. Waipahu at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP; Waialua vs. Aiea at\ Pearlridge courts. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Meet No. 3, field events at 2 p.m.; running events at 3 p.m. at Punahou.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m. at Kamehameha.

OIA girls: Kahuku vs. Kapolei, 10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 11:05 a.m.; Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu) vs. Kahuku, 12:10 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kaiser, 1:15

p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, 2:20 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Central

Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park field

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Friday

Varsity Boys

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-23, 25-14, 25-23

Punahou def. St. Louis 25-15, 25-23, 25-19

‘Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 15-7

University def. Hanalani 25-11, 25-18, 25-15

OIA EAST

Thursday

Varsity Boys

Kaiser def. Kahuku 25-23, 25-18, 27-26

Kalani def. McKinley 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17

WATER POLO

ILH GIRLS

Varsity I

Kamehameha 7, Punahou 6, 3OT

Goal-Scorers—KS: Leinaala Wong 4, Kailei Harvey, Ava Gurney, Ava Carlson. Pun: Kailoa Kerber 3, Keilani Stewart 2, Synnove Robinson.

Varsity II

Kamehameha 7, Punahou 5

Goal-Scorers—KS: Kailea Tanner 2, Taua Kimsel, Eden Tufaga, Elsie Kamanu, Ka’I Chock, Maile Camagancan. Pun: Reiana Lileikis, Izzy Lee, Taylor Desa, Lauren Teruya, Dominique Garcia.

BASEBALL

OIA

Friday

Kahuku 12, Kaimuki 1, 6 inn.

W—Cayden Castillo.

Leading hitters—Kah: Hezekiah Colburn 2 runs; Malakai Vendiola 2-2, run, 4 RBI, hr; Carson Fenn 2 RBI; Mason Vargas 2 runs.

ILH

Thursday

Mid-Pacific 8, ’Iolani 4

At Central Oahu Regional Park

W—Payton Dixon.

Leading hitters—MPI: Noah Kubo 4-5, 3b, 4 RBIs; Adam Kobayashi 2 RBIs. Iol: Judah Ota 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Isaac Ahokovi 3b, 2 RBIs.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Maryknoll 11, ‘Iolani 6

W—Molly Davi.

Leading hitters—Iol: Maddie Ueyama run, RBI, hr; Julia Mizo 2-4, run; Mia Carbonell 2-3, run, RBI, hr. Mryk: Jennalyn Sniffen 2 runs, RBI; Kasi Cruz run, 3 RBI; Sheyzhelle Iokia 2-4, run, 3 RBI, hr; Briana Sara 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Ciana Kamisato 2 runs.

OIA

Mililani 17, Nanakuli 1, 4 inn.

W—Hinano Bautista.

Leading hitters—Mil: Taryn Hirano 2 runs, 3 RBI, hr; Kaui Garcia 2-3; Kolbi Kochi 2 runs, RBI, hr; Jerrell Mailo 4-4, 3 runs, 5 RBI, hr; Makalya Pagampao 3-4, run, 3 RBI, hr; Tanela Simanu 2-2, 3 runs, RBI, hr.