Big power supply problems continue to plague Hawaii island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Big power supply problems continue to plague Hawaii island

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Trouble at Hamakua Energy appeared Dec. 30 when output fell because of an unknown cause, according to a March 11 report from Hawaiian Electric to the state Public Utilities Commission.

    Trouble at Hamakua Energy appeared Dec. 30 when output fell because of an unknown cause, according to a March 11 report from Hawaiian Electric to the state Public Utilities Commission.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hamakua Energy power plant, the second-biggest one on the island, is completely shut down because of mechanical problems, which are awaiting repair by backlogged technicians from the mainland.

    The Hamakua Energy power plant, the second-biggest one on the island, is completely shut down because of mechanical problems, which are awaiting repair by backlogged technicians from the mainland.

Hawaiian Electric contends that it faces an “extremely tight” supply of power at peak use periods, especially when production from wind, solar and hydroelectric facilities is lower than normal. Read more

