Kaiser softball moves into second with win over Moanalua

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kaiser’s Rylee Yamasaki is greeted by teammates after scoring a run on May 2.

    Kaiser’s Rylee Yamasaki is greeted by teammates after scoring a run on May 2.

Elyse Yoshioka scattered seven hits for a complete-game win as Kaiser edged No. 9-ranked Moanalua, 6-4, on Saturday morning. Read more

