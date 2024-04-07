Kaiser softball moves into second with win over Moanalua

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Elyse Yoshioka scattered seven hits for a complete-game win as Kaiser edged No. 9-ranked Moanalua, 6-4, on Saturday morning.

With a senior-day victory, Kaiser moved into a tie for second place with Moanalua at 8-2 with one week of regular-season play remaining. Kalani remains atop the OIA East with a 9-1 record. The top two finishers in the division will earn first-place byes in the OIA Division I playoffs.

“We’ve been talking about that. We really want that bye so today, we’re really wanted this win,” said Yoshioka, a junior right-hander. “We knew we could battle out there. Today was a really good team effort. I’m proud of everybody.”

The teams met on March 12 with the home team, Moanalua, prevailing in eight innings, 5-4. On Saturday, weather conditions favored the home team, Kaiser, which has practiced in the wild wind all week. With gusts blowing in from left field (mauka) to home plate (makai) at 24 mph — sometimes over 30 mph more.

“The first time was really a battle of hitting. They hit really good. They outhit us. This time, we told the whole team that we’re going to come back with good defense and we’re just going to hit,” Yoshioka said. “Today, I focused on really hitting my spots with my off-speeds.”

The wind was fierce, which meant fewer curve balls by Yoshioka.

“I tried to throw my curve ball and the wind blew it to the side,” she noted. “Every pitch was breaking to the side.”

Last year, Yoshioka was 13-2 with a 3.64 ERA at Pac-Five as the Wolfpack won the Division II state crown. On Saturday, the junior went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the lineup. Sophomore shortstop Rylee Yamasaki, batting second, went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

“Today, the wind was holding up our balls, so we just wanted to hit line drives. We had to work keeping the ball down, thinking ground balls and line drives,” Yamasaki said. “Trusting our swing.”

The battle between evenly matched squads boiled down to pivotal errors. Two errors on one play by Kaiser in the top of the third inning resulted in two unearned runs by Moanalua.

In the bottom of the third, a fielding miscue by Moanalua led to three unearned runs.

“Our girls always have high energy. The come out and want to have fun. Of course, we always want to win,” Moanalua coach Kylee Oshiro said.

Like her counterpart, Kaiser coach Blaine Yoshioka, Oshiro is in her first season as a varsity head coach.

“We’re so proud of them. We just hit a lot of balls straight to them,” she said.

Coach Yoshioka was an assistant coach at Pac-Five before becoming the head coach at Kaiser. His niece, Elyse, followed the path to Kaiser, where her uncle, father and a cousin are part of the coaching staff.

“Elyse is steady, doesn’t get up, doesn’t get up. She’s really, really composed,” Coach Yoshioka said. “That was one of our best games as a team.”

The visitors had their chance to score in the top of the first inning. With one out, Hunter Jackson doubled and advanced to third base on a wild pitch, but Yoshioka retired Emily Tome on a groundout and Malia Taga on a fly ball to end the threat.

Kaiser had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the second base and came up empty. Paisley Kuba singled with one out, stole second base and advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Madeline Nelson. However, Moanalua pitcher Kayla Mashino induced Taina Luhia into a pop fly to second for the third out.

Moanalua broke the ice in the third frame. Taryn Kiana Pasion tripled down the left field line, and Kimura followed with a single to center, scoring Pasion. After Mashino grounded out, Kaiser second baseman Keira Uegawachi speared a line drive off the bat of Jackson, then dove glove first to tag the second-base bag and eliminate the base runner, Kimura, for a bang-bang double play.

In the bottom of the fourth, Yoshioka and Yamasaki socked two-out singles, and Sadie Tanabe reached base on an infield single.

Lia Hamamura then grounded to second base, but the ball was juggled by Eva Kameoka and Hamamura beat the throw, allowing freshman courtesy runner Taylin Ifuku to score.

With the bases still loaded, Mashino then plunked Kuba on the knee, permitting Yamasaki to score from third for a 2-1 Kaiser lead.

Nelson’s opposite-field single brought Tanabe home, but freshman courtesy runner Amarah Machado was thrown out attempting to score.

Kaiser’s 3-1 lead was far from safe. Tome led off the top of the fourth frame with a triple, and Taga walked. Taga then stole second base, and the throw by Hamamura, the catcher, bounced into center field, allowing Tome to score. The relay throw by center fielder Tanabe bounced to the backstop, permitting Tome to score and Taga to advance to third base.

Meghan Castro’s sacrifice fly to center plated Taga, tying the game at 3.

Kaiser responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Luhia led off with a single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. After Brooklyn Uegawachi walked, the base runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Keira Uegawachi. Pinch runner Tatum Mamuad scored on a wild pitch, and Brooklyn Uegawachi scored on a grounder to shortstop by Yoshioka for a 5-3 Kaiser lead.

Moanalua closed the gap with a run in the top of the sixth. Tome doubled to left center, Taga walked and both advanced on a groundout by Castro. Ava Atagi’s sacrifice fly to left scored Tome. Uegawachi then retired Ramzy Bumagat on a grounder to short, ending the inning.

Kaiser added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Keira Uegawachi doubled with one out and advanced to third base on an infield single by Yoshioka. Yamasaki’s single to left brought Uegawachi home for a 6-4 Kaiser lead.

In the top of the seventh, Pasion led off with a walk, but Yoshioka retired Taryn Kimura, Mashino and Jackson to end the game.

Kalani has destiny in its hands, hosting Kaiser on Thursday, then visiting Moanalua on Friday.

After playing Kalani, Kaiser will visit Castle on Friday.

Moanalua will host Kahuku on Thursday before playing Kalani.

At Kaiser

Moanalua (8-2) 001 201 0 — 4 7 1

Kaiser (8-2) 003 201 x — 6 10 2

Kayla Mashino, Eva Kameoka (5) and Lia Hamamura. Elyse Yoshioka and Rylee Yamasaki. W—Yoshioka. L—Mashino.

Leading hitters—Moa: Hunter Jackson 1-4, double; Emily Tome 2-3, triple, double, 2 runs; Ava Atagi 1-2, RBI, SF; Kiana Pasion 1-3, triple, run; Taryn Kimura 1-3, RBI. Kai: Yoshioka 2-4, run, RBI; Rylee Yamasaki 3-4, run, RBI; Paisley Kuba 1-1, RBI, SB, HP, sac; Madeline Nelson 1-2, RBI, sac; Taina Luhia 1-3, run; Keira Uegawachi 1-2, double, run, sac.

Castle 14, Kahuku 2, 5 inn.

At Hauula Playground field

W—Adonai Aukai (three-hitter, seven strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Cast: Alena Frost 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kylie Paris 2 runs; Kailene Berinobis 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Malia Tini HR, 2 RBIs; Tea Gaison-Asing 2 runs; A. Yoshizumi 2 runs; Kalae Hillen-Jenny 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

OIA WEST

Saturday

Kapolei 21, Pearl City 17

W—Kandi Malama-Ahlo.

At Pearl City

Leading hitters—Kap: Kaylisa Nakoa 2-5, 2 RBIs; Kayara-Leigh Tuiloma 2-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Malama-Ahlo 3-5, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; De’zeyer Faagai 2 runs; Sienna Kauhi 2 runs; River Hawn 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hayden Imai 2-4, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Jashia-Lee Hernando 2-3, 3 runs; Kieryn Imai 2-3, 3 RBIs. PC: Samantha Nakamatsu 2-3, HR, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Shazarei Hinds 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Saunette Oshiro 3-5, 3b, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Kendal Adaro 2 RBIs; Zsaleh Arias 2b, 2 RBIs; Chloe Bulatao 3 runs.

OIA DIVISION II

Saturday

Aiea 16, Waialua 5, 5 inn.

At Waialua

W—Cayleigh Naito.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Sophia Kaneshiro 2-4, 2 runs; Kiersten Chong 2-3, 2 2bs, 3 runs; Alina Faufata 2b, 2 runs; Naito 4-4, 2b, HR, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Nylove Peneueta 4-4, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Jaedalyn Padasdao 2 runs. Wail: Jadyn Miller 2-3, 2 runs.

Radford 15, Waipahu 0, 4 inn.

At Waipahu

W—Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro (one-hitter, nine strikeouts)

Leading hitters—Rad: Olena Umetsu 2 runs; Cordeiro 2 runs; Niueni Elisara 3 runs; Audrey Hoffman 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aubryanna Benjamin 2 RBIs; Alivia McClure 2 runs. Waip: Angelina Iauluao 2b.

Kalaheo 18, McKinley 7, 6 inn.

At Aikahi Park field

W—Ivi Young