The French, Nisei connection

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Thirty-one students from Bruyeres — a small town in eastern France — are here in Hawaii to visit historical World War II sites and to learn about the Nisei who liberated their town in October 1944 after four years of German occupation. Above, French students explore the exhibits at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Thirty-one students from Bruyeres — a small town in eastern France — are here in Hawaii to visit historical World War II sites and to learn about the Nisei who liberated their town in October 1944 after four years of German occupation. Above, Le Jardin 11th grader Angelo Stagnaro, right, shares a laugh with visiting French students during a visit to Le Jardin School in Kailua.

The gratitude and aloha that grew between citizens of Bruyeres, France, and the veterans of the legendary 442nd Regimental Combat Team is still going strong 80 years after the Hawaii-born soldiers valiantly liberated the small town from years of German occupation in World War II. Read more

