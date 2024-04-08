The French, Nisei connection

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Thirty-one students from Bruyeres — a small town in eastern France — are here in Hawaii to visit historical World War II sites and to learn about the Nisei who liberated their town in October 1944 after four years of German occupation. Above, French students explore the exhibits at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Thirty-one students from Bruyeres — a small town in eastern France — are here in Hawaii to visit historical World War II sites and to learn about the Nisei who liberated their town in October 1944 after four years of German occupation. Above, Le Jardin 11th grader Angelo Stagnaro, right, shares a laugh with visiting French students during a visit to Le Jardin School in Kailua.