Letter: Monied interests plus low pay equal corruption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Monied interests plus low pay equal corruption

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A proposed 3% pay raise to $116,712 for City Council members has provoked public outrage and Council embarrassment in a state where that level of pay is barely sufficient to own a condo. Read more

