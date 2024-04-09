Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A classic appetizer in Italy is to pair a salty and supple ham with a bite of melon. Read more

A classic appetizer in Italy is to pair a salty and supple ham with a bite of melon. Why not add a Hawaii twist by using our sweet and flavorful papaya instead of melon? You’ll easily be able to find pre-sliced prosciutto (cured ham) in your market and some specialty sections will slice the ham for you on the spot. Salty serrano ham from Spain is a good alternative to prosciutto. This is an easy appetizer for a get-together. Assemble it in the morning and place it at room temperature just half an hour before your guests arrive, so the ham is at full flavor. It’s an easy and tasty finger food, as it is tempting to just pick up a toothpick of this great combination.

Prosciutto with Papaya

Ingredients:

• 6 ounces sliced prosciutto or serrano ham

• 1 large ripe, but firm papaya

• Toothpicks

Directions:

Cut the papaya in half lengthwise and scoop out strings and seeds with a spoon. Peel the papaya and cut into bite-sized pieces, approximately 1-inch cubes. Cut prosciutto into 1/2-inch long strips. Wrap one strip of prosciutto around the papaya and secure with a toothpick. Repeat until all the prosciutto is used. Stick a toothpick in the remaining papaya pieces. Place on a serving platter.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until 30 minutes before serving.

Makes about 20 bites (depending on the size of the papaya).

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.