comscore Ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty in abuse case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty in abuse case

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Jeremyal Leedy was out on a $2,000 bail bond in an abuse case involving his ex-girlfriend when he allegedly tried to kill two people and assaulted her 60-year-old mother, who intervened after he refused to leave his ex-girlfriend’s Moili­ili apartment. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Megan Reavis

Scroll Up