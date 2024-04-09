comscore Felon who tried to run down an HPD officer is indicted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Felon who tried to run down an HPD officer is indicted

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

A felon who allegedly tried to hit a Honolulu police officer with his car entered a plea of not guilty Monday to federal allegations that he was selling fentanyl and carrying a ghost gun. Read more

