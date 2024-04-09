ILH, OIA teams account for top 6 spots

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maryknoll collected four first-place votes to edge Campbell for the No. 1 ranking this week in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

The two powerhouse programs were tied at No. 1 last week. Since then, Maryknoll posted its second win of the ILH season over former No. 1 Kamehameha, 9-4. The Spartans also outscored ‘Iolani, 11-6.

Campbell trounced Waianae, 13-2, but fell to No. 2 in the coaches and media voting.

OIA West co-leader Mililani moved ahead of Kamehameha into the No. 3 slot. The Trojans walloped Pearl City, 10-0, and Nanakuli, 17-1.

Campbell (9-1) and Mililani (9-1) meet on Thursday at Tiger Stadium with sole possession of first place in the OIA West at stake. The Lady Sabers have won three in a row since losing to Leilehua, 8-6, on March 22.

“The players like the game and they listen,” Campbell coach Shag Hermosura said after the win over Waianae. “All we do is teach and coach. They buy into the program and they’re committed. We don’t do anything special. We just work hard. Every day it’s the same thing, over and over. Just work hard and do what needs to be done.”

Punahou (6-3) is the sleeper in the ILH, trailing Maryknoll (8-2) and Kamehameha (7-3). The Buffanblu play ‘Iolani today, Maryknoll on Thursday and Kamehameha on Saturday to close the regular season.

Leilehua (7-3) moved up to No. 6 and kept its chances of a top-two finish in the West — and a first-round bye — alive after a 15-1 win over Nanakuli. The Lady Mules need wins over Waianae and Pearl City, and losses by Campbell to Mililani and Nanakuli, for the long shot scenario to materialize.

No. 8 Kalani can claim first place outright in the OIA East with wins over Kaiser on Thursday and Moanalua on Friday.

Kaiser and Kapaa entered the Top 10. Kapaa (6-0) is in the midst of a two-week bye in the KIF is at No. 9. The Lady Cougars (8-2), at No. 10, are in the rankings for the first time since March 11.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 8, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (4) (8-2 ILH) 74 1-t

> won at No. 3 Kamehameha, 9-4

> def. No. 10 ‘Iolani, 11-6

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 4 pm, Sand Island

> next: at Punahou, Thursday, 4 pm

2. Campbell (3) (9-1 OIA) 73 1-t

> def. Waianae, 13-2 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Mililani, Thursday, 6 pm, Tiger Stadium

3. Mililani (1) (9-1 OIA) 63 4

> def. Pearl City, 10-0 (5 inn)

> won at Nanakuli, 17-1 (4 inn)

> next: vs. Campbell, Thursday, 6 pm, Tiger Stadium

> next: at Kapolei, Saturday, 3 pm

4. Kamehameha (7-3 ILH) 59 3

> lost to No. 1 Maryknoll, 9-4

> won at No. 10 ‘Iolani, 21-3 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 4 pm

> next: vs. Punahou, Saturday, 2 pm

5. Punahou (6-3 ILH) 49 5

> won at Mid-Pacific, 13-5

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 4 pm

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 4 pm

> next: at Kamehameha, Saturday, 2 pm

6. Leilehua (7-3 OIA) 37 7

> won at Nanakuli, 15-1 (4 inn)

> next: at Waianae, Tuesday, 3 pm

> next: vs. Pearl City, Friday, 3 pm, Kaala Park

7. Baldwin (7-0 MIL) 35 6

> def. King Kekaulike, 15-0 (4 inn)

> def. Lahainaluna, 8-0

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Wednesday, 4 pm, Patsy Mink

> next: vs. Maui, Friday, 10 am, Patsy Mink

8. Kalani (9-1 OIA) 23 8

> def. Kaimuki, 10-0

> next: vs. Kaiser, Thursday, 3 pm

> next: at Moanalua, Friday, 3 pm

9. Kapaa (6-0 KIF) 8 NR

> bye

> next: bye

> next: at Kauai, Apr. 17, 6 pm

10. Kaiser (8-2 OIA) 6 NR

> def. No. 9 Moanalua, 6-4

> next: at Kalani, Thursday, 3 pm, Kilauea Field

> next: at Castle, Friday, 3 pm

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 9), Mid-Pacific (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Kealakehe 4, ‘Iolani 3, Moanalua 3, Kapolei 2, Mid-Pacific 1.