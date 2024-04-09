comscore Moanalua’s Rahieum Lee getting set to chase some state marks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Moanalua’s Rahieum Lee getting set to chase some state marks

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rahieum Lee II thought running was a punishment when he was young. He doesn’t think that anymore.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rahieum Lee II has the fastest times in the 400 and 800 in the state so far.

In 35 years as an assistant and head track and field coach at Moanalua, Earl Kishimoto witnessed many things. Read more

