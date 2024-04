Television and radio – April 9, 2024

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Alabama State at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Clemson at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Florida at Florida State 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BYU at Utah 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Saint Mary’s Calif. at California 3 p.m. P12BA NA/234 255*

BASEBALL: MLB

Orioles at Red Sox 7:30 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Mariners at Blue Jays or Mets at Braves 1 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

Dodgers at Twins 1:30 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Rays at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Cubs at Padres 4 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

BASKETBALL: NBA

Celtics at Bucks 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Warriors at Lakers 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

Warriors at Lakers 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

HOCKEY: IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Group B: Germany vs. China 5 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

HOCKEY: NHL

Capitals at Red Wings 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Wild at Avalanche 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Kings at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

SOCCER

UEFA Women Qualifying: Sweden vs. France 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

English: Leeds United vs. Sunderland 8:55 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

UEFA: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7

She Believes Cup Third-Place: Japan vs. Brazil 10 a.m. TBS 28/551 121

Libertadores: Grêmio vs. Huachipato 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

USL: Louisville City FC at Charleston Battery 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

She Believes Cup Final: U.S.A. vs. Canada 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Libertadores: Fluminense vs. Colo-Colo 1:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Concacaf: Tigres UANL vs. Columbus Crew 2:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Liberta: Barranquilla vs. Universitario 3:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Concacaf: Club America vs. N. England Rev. 4:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Michigan at Michigan State noon BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Liberty at Virginia 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

Northwestern at Illinois 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

TENNIS

2024 Monte-Carlo Masters Tennis 2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

WEDNESDAYS

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional Coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASEBALL: MLB

Dodgers at Twins or Phillies at Cardinals 7 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Dodgers at Twins 7 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Rays at Angels or Nationals at Giants 10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Rays at Angels 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Orioles at Red Sox or Marlins at Yankees 1 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

Athletics at Rangers 4 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

BASKETBALL: NBA

Mavericks at Heat 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Mavericks at Heat Unplugged with Kevin Hart 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Timberwolves at Nuggets 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Suns at Clippers 4:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

GOLF

Masters Tournament: Par 3 Contest 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

HOCKEY: NHL

Golden Knights at Oilers 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

SOCCER

Libertadores: Atlético vs. Rosario Central 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Concacaf: Pachuca vs. Herediano 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Libertadores: Flamengo vs. CD Palestino 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Concacaf: CF Monterrey vs. Inter Miami CF 4:20 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Libertadores: Barcelona vs. Talleres C 4:30 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Rutgers at Maryland 10 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Rutgers at Maryland 12:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Fresno State at Stanford 1 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Kentucky at Louisville 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

TENNIS

2024 Monte-Carlo Masters Tennis 2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Marlins at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Mariners at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Dodgers at Twins 1:40 p.m. 990-AM

College baseball: Hawaii at Santa Clara 3:05 p.m. 1420-AM

NBA: Warriors at Lakers 4 p.m. 990-AM

OIA boys volleyball: Roosevelt at Kalani 6:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

WEDNESDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Dodgers at Twins 7:10 a.m. 990-AM

MLB: Mariners at Blue Jays 9:07 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Nationals at Giants 9:45 a.m. 1420-AM

MLB: Marlins at Yankees join in progress 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM