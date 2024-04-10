AES launches Oahu solar project

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
AES Hawai‘i launched its first solar and storage project Tuesday on 66 acres of land owned by the University of Hawaii. The West Oahu Solar + Storage project, located below Makakilo, will generate 12.5 megawatts of renewable energy for Hawaiian Electric’s Oahu power grid supported by a 50-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Bernerd Da Santos
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the AES Hawai‘i facility has a flock of sheep that help maintain the grass.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Sandra Larsen