AES launches Oahu solar project

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM AES Hawai‘i launched its first solar and storage project Tuesday on 66 acres of land owned by the University of Hawaii. The West Oahu Solar + Storage project, located below Makakilo, will generate 12.5 megawatts of renewable energy for Hawaiian Electric’s Oahu power grid supported by a 50-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the AES Hawai‘i facility has a flock of sheep that help maintain the grass.

    Above, the AES Hawai‘i facility has a flock of sheep that help maintain the grass.

AES Hawai‘i is launching the West Oahu solar-plus-­storage project in Kapolei, which will produce enough energy to reduce Oahu’s use of fossil fuels by 750,000 barrels of oil and the associated pollution and greenhouse gases emitted over its lifetime. Read more

