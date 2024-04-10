Hawaii Grown: baseball, golf, softball, tennis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Hit the game-winning home run to start a series sweep of Mississippi and hit his team-leading eighth dinger the next day to clinch it. All told, Aloy had six hits and drove in seven runs and is riding a 13-game hitting streak. He did commit two errors in the series, though.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Was a hit machine in a sweep at the hands of Southern California, collecting six hits and scoring six runs. He hit a solo home run in the first game, giving him four in a span of four contests. He is currently riding a six game hitting streak as the leadoff hitter for the Huskies.

>> Jacob Hinderleider (‘Iolani), Clemson: Went off in a sweep of Notre Dame, collecting seven hits with five runs scored and four RBIs. The senior is riding an 11-game hitting streak and has had multiple hits in six of them to raise his batting average to a team-leading .343 and his OPS to 1.063.

>> Brock Makishima (‘Iolani), Puget Sound: Had four hits and drove in four runs in two wins over Whitman and even stole his first base of the year. The freshman catcher has put together a seven-game hitting streak and raised his batting average from .294 to .341 in that span.

>> Nolan Souza (Punahou), Arkansas: Had the best series of his young career in a sweep of Mississippi, collecting six hits. The freshman had a monster game in the last one, belting two home runs and driving in five in a 7-4 victory. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for his efforts. He also had a home run in a midweek game.

>> Brandon Ting (Kalani), Whitman: Had a banner day in a 12-7 win over Puget Sound, smacking home runs in his first two at bats and adding a single in his third before being hit by a pitch and leaving the game for a pinch runner. Ting scored the lone run in a 2-1 loss in the first game of the doubleheader.

>> Kody Watanabe (‘Iolani), San Francisco: Drove in a career-high four runs on two hits, one of them a home run, in an 11-2 win over Pepperdine. It was the junior’s first career grand slam and ended a five-game losing streak for the Dons. Matt McConnell (Punahou) got the victory in the blowout, throwing five shutout innings and allowing only two base runners. It was his first win since March 1.

>> Blaze Wong (Leilehua), St. Martin’s: Had a quality start with six innings and two runs allowed, beating Central Washington 7-2. Caleb Okada (Kamehameha) pitched three scoreless innings for his first save and Hunter Sasaki (Leilehua) contributed two hits.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Leia Chung (Leilehua), Boise State: Was named the Mountain West Golfer of the Week for the second time this season, the first player in school history to do so. She was the runner up in the Cowgirl Classic, shooting a 6-under par 210 for the second-best result in school history and her first round 66 was a career low. Freshman Teal Matsueda (Kalani) shot a career best 69 in the first round and finished in 20th place, helping the Broncos take third as a team.

SOFTBALL

>> Aleia Agbayani (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in a 12-4 win over Utah Tech, her first three-hit game and home run of the season. She went 0-for-7 in three games after her breakout performance. Her sister, Ailana Agbayani, had two hits and a home run in the blowout victory and collected three hits in the three-game series to follow.

>> Lorraine Alo (Campbell), Portland State: Had five hits in three games of a series with Weber State, including three in the first game. She has a 10-game hitting streak and has raised her batting average from .340 to a team-high .415 in that span.

>> Joie Baker (Mililani), Western Washington: Was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for her role in a four-game sweep of Simon Fraser. The Junior won two of the games and didn’t allow a run in 13 innings. Freshman Kaiana Kong (Campbell) earned a win and a save in the series, giving up one run in six innings.

>> Kai Barrett (‘Iolani), Cal Poly: Hit her first home run of the season and had multiple hits for the first time in a 6-5 win over Hawaii at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. It was her first home run since 2022 and her two RBIs broke a string of 16 games without one.

>> Liana Heshiki (Punahou), Southern Nazarene: Earned two hits, including her fifth home run of the year, and four RBIs against Southeastern Oklahoma State to help the Crimson Storm win their ninth in a row.

>> Kaylee Marsuda (‘Iolani), Pace: Improved as the weekend went on, capped by a three-hit day with a stolen base in a 7-5 win over Saint Rose. She had six hits in four games, raising her batting average from .286 to .310, the first time since the second game of the season she has been over .300.

>> Rylee Nishimoto (Mililani), Sonoma State: Had two three-hit games last week against Cal State San Bernardino, adding two walks and two RBIs but failing to score a run from the second spot in the order.

>> Savannah Simons (Kapaa), Monmouth: Enjoyed a three-hit day with two RBIs in a 4-3 loss to Stony Brook, her first three-hit day in more than a month despite her .328 batting average. She went 0-for-4 in the final two games of the series and had her streak of 13 straight games of getting on base snapped.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Andre Ajed (Mid-Pacific), Binghamton: Was thrust into the lineup with two starters missing and clinched the team match against Duquesne with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Bode Vance. It was the freshman’s sixth collegiate dual and helped the Bearcats win their fifth dual in its last six tries.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Continued to impress as a sprinter, running the second leg and helping his school to a victory in the 4×100 relay at the Pomona-Pitzer Invite, contributing to a time of 41.79 seconds. He also finished sixth in the 200 and seventh in the 400.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Made her collegiate outdoor debut at the Amherst Spring Fling, landing in fifth on the school’s career performance list with a long jump of 16 feet, 7 inches to place sixth in the event.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Kupono Browne (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Blasted 17 kills in a 3-1 win over Southern California and then followed it up with 20 kills in a 3-2 loss to the Trojans the next day. It is the first time this season he has had double figures in kills in three straight contests. He had 11 blocks and 11 assists and six aces, five in the second match, in the two contests.

>> Riley Haine (Punahou), Southern California: Stuffed the state sheet in nine sets of a split of two matches with Brigham Young, compiling 16 kills, 12 digs and eight blocks. His seven digs in the second match equalled a career high.

>> Casey Lyons (Mililani), Purdue-Fort Wayne: Has stepped up his game in the middle, blocking 13 shots and adding six kills with one error in victories over Lewis and Quincy. It is his most blocks in successive matches in more than two months.

>> Kale Spencer (Kamehameha-Maui), Long Island: Tied a season high with 13 kills on 17 swings in a sweep of Sacred Heart and then had eight in a 3-1 loss to Merrimack to end a eight-match winning streak the next night. The sophomore had seven digs in the two contests. He had only two hitting errors but five service errors to go with one ace. The Sharks head into the Northeast Conference tournament with the No. 3 seed.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Jacsen Donohue (Baldwin), Cal Lutheran: Scored four goals, added three assists and drew three exclusions for a career game before being honored on senior day in a 17-9 victory over CalTech. She had three assists and a goal in her previous game last week, a 13-4 victory over Redlands.