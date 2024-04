Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Culture meets history worldwide when countries mount extravaganzas: the Bastille Day parade along the Champs-Elysées in Paris; the Palio di Siena horse race in Italy; and the Olympics in Paris this summer. Add Merrie Monarch to this rich cultural list.

We in Hawaii face many economic and social challenges. It takes a celebration like Merrie Monarch to remind us that the deep values of aloha, ohana and malama aina bind us together, keeping us focused and resilient. It’s not cliche to label Hawaii unique. Hula is one of the reasons.

To our kumu hula, whose dedication is unparalleled: Your captivating stories and deft creativity mesmerize us. Through you, we marvel anew at the depth of Hawaiians’ love for the land, its people and traditions. And so we excitedly anticipate 2025. Kumu, we are hungry and thirsty. What will you teach us next?

Joyce Torrey

Kahala

