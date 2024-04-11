Letter: Raising minimum wage not economically viable

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Raising the minimum wage helps the government, no one else. More pay means more taxes owed and higher consumer costs that everyone ends up paying. Read more

Raising the minimum wage helps the government, no one else. More pay means more taxes owed and higher consumer costs that everyone ends up paying.

If the government and politicians really care about you or the economy, they should never dictate what a business pays an employee. Instead, pass a law stipulating that earners making under the $20 goal for minimum wage will pay no taxes, Social Security, Medicare or whatever else they deduct from your paycheck. Just imagine getting a full hourly wage in your pocket. Minimum wage issue solved.

David Wada

Lihue

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter