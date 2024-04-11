comscore Letter: Raising minimum wage not economically viable | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Raising minimum wage not economically viable

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Raising the minimum wage helps the government, no one else. More pay means more taxes owed and higher consumer costs that everyone ends up paying. Read more

