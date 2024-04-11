Editorial | Letters Letter: Raising minimum wage not economically viable Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Raising the minimum wage helps the government, no one else. More pay means more taxes owed and higher consumer costs that everyone ends up paying. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Raising the minimum wage helps the government, no one else. More pay means more taxes owed and higher consumer costs that everyone ends up paying. If the government and politicians really care about you or the economy, they should never dictate what a business pays an employee. Instead, pass a law stipulating that earners making under the $20 goal for minimum wage will pay no taxes, Social Security, Medicare or whatever else they deduct from your paycheck. Just imagine getting a full hourly wage in your pocket. Minimum wage issue solved. David Wada Lihue EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Have fun working at city Summer Fun