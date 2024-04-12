Letter: Feeding Hawaii’s keiki at school should be priority

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To help provide breakfast and lunch for the many economically challenged children who are in Hawaii’s schools, there are options that are in plain sight.

The culinary courses taught at some of our schools and colleges can provide experience to students while offering meals to food programs. Local farms, restaurants, markets, hotels, fast-food chains and others might contribute for tax cuts or incentives. Connecting with college business students would get fresh minds involved and could yield ideas to streamline this coordinated activity.

The author of a recent Island Voices column wrote on her own experience about not being able to afford school breakfast, and how that relates to a student’s ability to learn (“Pass law for free public school meals,” Star-Advertiser, March 10).

It is not a wake-up call for powers that be; it’s a plea for the young and their survival.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

