comscore Letter: Feeding Hawaii’s keiki at school should be priority | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Feeding Hawaii’s keiki at school should be priority

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

To help provide breakfast and lunch for the many economically challenged children who are in Hawaii’s schools, there are options that are in plain sight. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Earth Day is opportunity to step out into nature

Scroll Up