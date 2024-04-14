Letter: Do more to solve isle homeless problem

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recent reports regarding massive population enclaves of homeless individuals squatting or living in drainage canals on Oahu is disgusting and heartbreaking. Read more

Recent reports regarding massive population enclaves of homeless individuals squatting or living in drainage canals on Oahu is disgusting and heartbreaking. They present a major safety, health and environmental hazard. Where is the governor’s “homeless czar” who was appointed with a salary of $174,000 a year? Did he bury his head somewhere in the mud in one of these drainage canals?

We all know that county and state officials are not dealing with the homeless problem; it is getting worse and the current course of action to mitigate the problem is not working. Providing nice hamlets the size of a closet is not the answer to solve the crisis. The governor, county and state legislative bodies are not doing their jobs to address this dilemma. Does any politician here care?

Big promises but no positive results — everyone fend for yourselves.

Jackie L. Grambusch Jr.

Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter