comscore Letter: Do more to solve isle homeless problem | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Do more to solve isle homeless problem

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Recent reports regarding massive population enclaves of homeless individuals squatting or living in drainage canals on Oahu is disgusting and heartbreaking. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Not lucky we live Hawaii thanks to urbanization

Scroll Up