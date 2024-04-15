comscore Letter: Increase minimum wage, pay workers their worth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Increase minimum wage, pay workers their worth

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A recent letter about minimum wage got it partially right (“Raising minimum wage not economically viable,” Star- Advertiser, April 11). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: It’s time to build a new Lahaina

Scroll Up