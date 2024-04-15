Letter: Increase minimum wage, pay workers their worth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recent letter about minimum wage got it partially right (“Raising minimum wage not economically viable,” Star- Advertiser, April 11). Not taxing folks earning below $20 an hour would make life a lot better for those earners. But it wouldn’t just benefit the government.

Yes, earning more means paying more taxes, but your take-home pay will still be more than when your wage was lower. The price of goods and services will go up, but not proportionally. More people will be able to afford goods and services they previously could not — which is good for business. And it will also increase the size of the tax base.

The federal minimum wage, if raised regularly to keep pace with inflation, should be, according to some economists, anywhere between $21 and $27 an hour. The current rate set in 2009 is $7.25. No wonder life is hard. Pay people what they are worth, and everyone benefits.

Tracey Scott

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter