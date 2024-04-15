Mobile ministry takes its support directly to the unsheltered

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Cathy Paxton-Haines, president of A Cup of Cold Water, a van ministry supported by four Episcopal churches on Maui, returned to the group’s van Tuesday after checking a homeless camp to see whether anyone was in need of food, clothing or other supplies.
Amy Shim, a volunteer with A Cup of Cold Water, helped a client with hygiene products, food and water.
Christine Warner, above, walks along north Kaanapali Beach to let people in the encampments know that A Cup of Cold Water’s van is nearby.