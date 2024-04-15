comscore Mobile ministry takes its support directly to the unsheltered | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mobile ministry takes its support directly to the unsheltered

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Cathy Paxton­-Haines, president of A Cup of Cold Water, a van mini­stry supported by four Episcopal churches on Maui, returned to the group’s van Tuesday after checking a homeless camp to see whether anyone was in need of food, clothing or other supplies.

    ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Cathy Paxton­-Haines, president of A Cup of Cold Water, a van mini­stry supported by four Episcopal churches on Maui, returned to the group’s van Tuesday after checking a homeless camp to see whether anyone was in need of food, clothing or other supplies.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Amy Shim, a volunteer with A Cup of Cold Water, helped a client with hygiene products, food and water.

    ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Amy Shim, a volunteer with A Cup of Cold Water, helped a client with hygiene products, food and water.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Cathy Paxton­-Haines, president of A Cup of Cold Water, a van mini­stry supported by four Episcopal churches on Maui, returned to the group’s van Tuesday after checking a homeless camp to see whether anyone was in need of food, clothing or other supplies.

    ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Cathy Paxton­-Haines, president of A Cup of Cold Water, a van mini­stry supported by four Episcopal churches on Maui, returned to the group’s van Tuesday after checking a homeless camp to see whether anyone was in need of food, clothing or other supplies.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Christine Warner, above, walks along north Kaanapali Beach to let people in the encampments know that A Cup of Cold Water’s van is nearby.

    ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Christine Warner, above, walks along north Kaanapali Beach to let people in the encampments know that A Cup of Cold Water’s van is nearby.

Church volunteers on Maui who have operated a van since 2014 to distribute food and supplies to the homeless have seen the number of unsheltered people more than double since the catastrophic wildfires. Read more

Previous Story
Vacation rental bill is headed to uncertainty

Scroll Up