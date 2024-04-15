comscore On the Move: Ian K. Yee and Sheryl Uradomo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Ian K. Yee and Sheryl Uradomo

Xerox Hawaii has promoted Ian K. Yee to the position of region vice president, overseeing sales operations in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. Read more

