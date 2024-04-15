Hawaii News On the Move: Ian K. Yee and Sheryl Uradomo Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Sheryl UradomoIan K. Yee Xerox Hawaii has promoted Ian K. Yee to the position of region vice president, overseeing sales operations in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Xerox Hawaii has promoted Ian K. Yee to the position of region vice president, overseeing sales operations in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. Yee has nearly 40 years’ experience at Xerox, 34 of those in sales management roles at Xerox Hawaii. He most recently held the position of vice president, sales and marketing. Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Sheryl Uradomo to executive account manager of the Commercial Lines Operations unit. She has four decades of insurance industry experience and holds the Certified Insurance Counselor designation. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 5-9, 2024