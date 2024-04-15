On the Move: Ian K. Yee and Sheryl Uradomo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Xerox Hawaii has promoted Ian K. Yee to the position of region vice president, overseeing sales operations in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. Read more

Xerox Hawaii has promoted Ian K. Yee to the position of region vice president, overseeing sales operations in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. Yee has nearly 40 years’ experience at Xerox, 34 of those in sales management roles at Xerox Hawaii. He most recently held the position of vice president, sales and marketing.

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Sheryl Uradomo to executive account manager of the Commercial Lines Operations unit. She has four decades of insurance industry experience and holds the Certified Insurance Counselor designation.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.