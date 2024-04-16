Off the news: Outage results in wastewater discharge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The power outage that hit East Honolulu due to Sunday afternoon’s bad weather didn’t just leave some 13,000 customers in the dark for hours. It also knocked the East Honolulu Wastewater Treatment Plant offline — and in the 45 minutes before emergency power restored operations, 237,500 gallons of partially treated sewage got released into the ocean. The public is now advised to stay out of waters in and around Sandy Beach Park, stretching from the Halona blowhole lookout through the Kealahou Street area, until the state cancels the advisory.