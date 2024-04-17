comscore Letter: Define victory in Ukraine before sending more aid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Define victory in Ukraine before sending more aid

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

“War is a continuation of politics by other means.” So said the German military strategist Carl von Clausewitz. Before answering the question, “can Ukraine win its war against Russia?” Read more

Previous Story
Column: Support DPP staff amid advancements

Scroll Up