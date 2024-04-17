Editorial | Letters Letter: Foreigner surcharge can solve property problem Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Regarding the bill seeking to prevent foreigners from buying property in Hawaii: Here in Canada, any foreigner who wishes to buy property must pay a 20% surcharge. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Regarding the bill seeking to prevent foreigners from buying property in Hawaii: Here in Canada, any foreigner who wishes to buy property must pay a 20% surcharge. Provincial governments are attempting to halt Airbnbs from being opened in larger towns or cities. Housing is shortest in Toronto, Montreal and metro Vancouver here in Canada. A surcharge may be a viable alternative to a complete ban. Raymond Kollin Prince George, British Columbia EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Support DPP staff amid advancements