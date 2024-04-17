Letter: Foreigner surcharge can solve property problem

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the bill seeking to prevent foreigners from buying property in Hawaii: Here in Canada, any foreigner who wishes to buy property must pay a 20% surcharge. Read more

Regarding the bill seeking to prevent foreigners from buying property in Hawaii: Here in Canada, any foreigner who wishes to buy property must pay a 20% surcharge.

Provincial governments are attempting to halt Airbnbs from being opened in larger towns or cities. Housing is shortest in Toronto, Montreal and metro Vancouver here in Canada. A surcharge may be a viable alternative to a complete ban.

Raymond Kollin

Prince George, British Columbia

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter