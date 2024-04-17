comscore Letter: Foreigner surcharge can solve property problem | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Foreigner surcharge can solve property problem

Regarding the bill seeking to prevent foreigners from buying property in Hawaii: Here in Canada, any foreigner who wishes to buy property must pay a 20% surcharge. Read more

