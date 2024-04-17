Letter: Haiku Stairs demolition is dangerous decision

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Friends of Haiku Stairs President Sean Pager was 100% correct when he stated that “the city’s removal of the Haiku Stairs is wholly unwarranted.” Read more

Friends of Haiku Stairs President Sean Pager was 100% correct when he stated that “the city’s removal of the Haiku Stairs is wholly unwarranted.”

The Stairway to Heaven is an iconic landmark and an “important part of Hawaii’s heritage.” But leave it to the politicians — instead of preserving it, they decided to blow everything out of proportion to fit their narrative, and bend to the whims of a community that moved into the area.

The stairs’ record of safety has been stellar; it provided a safe way to ascend the mountain and access one of the most magnificent, beautiful and breathtaking views of our islands. Even with its removal, people will continue to ascend this magnificent trail; only now it will be much riskier.

You can always count on our politicians to shoot themselves in the foot by ruining many of the good things dear to our island way of life.

Cheryl Zarbaugh

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter