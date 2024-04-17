Letter: Israel response to Hamas is asymmetrical, unjust

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk alleges, “The extent of Israel’s continued restrictions on entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime.” Read more

Oxfam and Human Rights Watch accuse Israel of the same crime. The founder of the World Central Kitchen, Jose Andres, condemns repeated “systematic targeting” for killing seven of his international aid workers.

Are all of the above totally wrong, and is only Israel right?

Since Oct. 7, more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed and 75,600 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza, victims overwhelmingly children and women. Starvation is increasingly widespread and children are the most vulnerable.

Does Israel’s ends of self-defense against Hamas justify its means? For most of the international community, the answer is no.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

