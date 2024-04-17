comscore Letter: Israel response to Hamas is asymmetrical, unjust | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Israel response to Hamas is asymmetrical, unjust

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk alleges, “The extent of Israel’s continued restrictions on entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime.” Read more

