Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: New Wahiawa center benefits agriculture

Today

After years in discussion and months to familiarize the ag industry with it, the grand opening on Friday of the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center was a noteworthy event. Businesses can use the $35 million facility to make the best use of crops that might be off-grade but yield an appealing jam, juice, vinegar, seasoning or other edible. It's also a boon to customers who might love having the locally grown end product but would happily pay to have the professionals stirring the pot. The state-funded program is planning a fourth training for businesses to use it.

Previous Story

Column: Support DPP staff amid advancements