Off the news: New Wahiawa center benefits agriculture

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After years in discussion and months to familiarize the ag industry with it, the grand opening on Friday of the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center was a noteworthy event. Read more

After years in discussion and months to familiarize the ag industry with it, the grand opening on Friday of the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center was a noteworthy event. Businesses can use the $35 million facility to make the best use of crops that might be off-grade but yield an appealing jam, juice, vinegar, seasoning or other edible.

It’s also a boon to customers who might love having the locally grown end product but would happily pay to have the professionals stirring the pot. The state-funded program is planning a fourth training for businesses to use it.