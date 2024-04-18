comscore First findings from state probe of Lahaina fire released | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First findings from state probe of Lahaina fire released

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY HAWAII ATTORNEY GENERAL

    Attorney General Anne Lopez discusses the Maui Wildfire Phase One Report and a comprehensive timeline of the Maui fire response.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Fire Safety Research Institute Vice President and Executive Director Steve Kerber showed a slide while speaking about the Maui Wildfire Phase One Report findings during a news conference Wednesday in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Fire Safety Research Institute Vice President and Executive Director Steve Kerber showed a slide while speaking about the Maui Wildfire Phase One Report findings during a news conference Wednesday in Honolulu.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Attorney General Anne Lopez answered a question at a news conference Wednesday in Honolulu. Lopez spoke about the Maui Wildfire Phase One Report findings and presented the comprehensive timeline of the Aug. 8 Maui fire response and its aftermath.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Attorney General Anne Lopez answered a question at a news conference Wednesday in Honolulu. Lopez spoke about the Maui Wildfire Phase One Report findings and presented the comprehensive timeline of the Aug. 8 Maui fire response and its aftermath.

A deadly combination of high wind, power outages, communication failures and a lack of leadership from the Maui Emergency Management Agency created chaos during the Aug. 8 wildfires, according to the first phase of findings from a state investigation. Read more

Previous Story
As Kalaupapa resident turns 100, stewards look to settlement’s future

Scroll Up