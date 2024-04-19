Pair of hikers airlifted from Pupukea trail

A pair of hikers was airlifted from the Kaunala Trail in Pupukea this afternoon after one of the hikers became ill while on the trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the ill hiker at 4:32 p.m. Six units and 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at 4:46 p.m. and establishing a landing zone, according to HFD.

A male and female, both in their 30s, were reportedly hiking for around four hours when one of the hikers became ill and was unable to go down the trail on their own. Rescuers were inserted near the hikers’ location by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and made contact with them at 5:21 p.m. and did a medical assessment on the ill hiker.

The hikers were airlifted individually to the landing zone, with the second hiker arriving at 5:49 p.m.