comscore Letter: Lack of volunteerism has little to do with aloha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lack of volunteerism has little to do with aloha

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Your recent editorial got it wrong (“Volunteering good for society, spirit,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, April 17). Your equating of a lack of aloha with a low ranking in some poll on volunteerism is not only inaccurate but tone-deaf. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Search for new Oahu landfill continues

Scroll Up