Letter: Lack of volunteerism has little to do with aloha

Your recent editorial got it wrong ("Volunteering good for society, spirit," Star-Advertiser, Our View, April 17). Your equating of a lack of aloha with a low ranking in some poll on volunteerism is not only inaccurate but tone-deaf.

Aloha for us Native Hawaiians is a living thing and as long as our people live, aloha lives. The lack of enthusiasm for volunteering might simply be that Hawaii people are too busy trying to make a living in this most expensive state.

It seems to me that a lot of us are burned out after working long hours to meeting sky-high cost of rent, taxes, medical bills and groceries. It's not that we don't care; it's that the need is widespread and everywhere, in our families and communities.

Kamalani Hurley
Mililani