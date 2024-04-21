Column: Stop burning, start more clean energy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Burning anything in large quantities is harmful to the environment and harmful to human health because burning releases toxic chemicals that pollute. Burning also releases greenhouse gases that warm the Earth and cause climate change.

Fossil fuel is burned to generate most of the electricity and to power most of the vehicles used in Hawaii. Trash is burned on Oahu, and trees on Kauai, to generate electricity. All of the burning creates pollution.

Polluted air is inhaled by humans and animals. Pollutants that are deposited in the soil, on surface water, and on plants eventually make their way into our bodies. The pollutants can cause cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, kidney damage, respiratory ailments and reproductive disorders.

We’ve known for a long time that the burning of fossil fuel is harmful. However, many people think that burning trash is not so bad because it eliminates what is unwanted. But that is only half-true.

The process of burning also creates new chemicals that are not present in the material that is burned. Many of these new chemicals are harmful, and some are highly toxic.

For example, the chemicals needed to create dioxin are present in many commercial products (although no commercial product intentionally contains dioxin). Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of these chemicals, and it can be found in water pipes, wrapping products and toys.

When PVC is burned, dioxin is created. Dioxin is so toxic that the Environmental Protection Agency has set its maximum contaminant level at 30 parts per trillion in drinking water. That is equivalent to one teaspoon of dioxin per 21 million gallons of water — which is equivalent to 100 times the amount of water in the Ala Wai Canal.

Other materials also create dioxin when burned. Furthermore, many other toxic chemicals are emitted when burning trash.

Although trash incinerators typically utilize devices that reduce pollution, current technology cannot eliminate it. The HPOWER plant on Oahu, for example, emits tons of air pollution every day that it operates, as well as hundreds of tons of toxic ash.

Recognizing the harmful effects of burning, along with the threat of climate change, the state Legislature established a goal of net negative greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

That goal is consistent with public sentiment. A recent survey shows that more than 90% of Hawaii’s registered voters favor the expansion of renewable energy resources in this state. That energy should also be clean.

The Legislature now has the tough job of adopting programs that reduce emissions and eventually eliminate them. It’s not an easy task.

Burning — especially the burning of fossil fuel — has been integrated into our economy and into our daily lives. It started with the Industrial Age more than 250 years ago and has increased since then.

So much burning has taken place throughout history that Earth’s temperature has been driven up. Earth’s temperature is now too high — and it’s getting hotter.

We need to transition much more quickly away from burning to using 100% clean, renewable energy.

Stop the burning!

John Kawamoto, a former legislative analyst, is a member of the Clean Power Task Force; Melodie Aduja, a former state senator, is a co-chair of the Environmental Caucus of the Democratic Party of Hawaii.