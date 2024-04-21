Column: Varied mobility options on isles’ ‘net-zero’ road

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii became the first state in the country to set an ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 when Gov. David Ige passed House Bill 623 in 2015. Today, nearly 10 years later, we’re in the midst of the clean energy transformation, with breakthrough climate technology and a multitude of eco-friendly, energy-efficient vehicles on our roads.

Despite Hawaii’s isolated geography and heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels, we’re leading the charge, forging many paths forward and proving that isolation births innovation, creativity and collaboration.

This transition away from fossil fuels has resulted in the simultaneous transition away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Some 18% of new vehicles sold in Hawaii are now battery electric vehicles (BEVs). While many people believe that BEVs are the only path forward to a net-zero emissions future, I truly believe there is no “one size fits all” solution.

BEVs are an excellent transportation option with zero carbon tailpipe emissions and lower maintenance costs, but they are not our only option. There are many people who don’t have access to a BEV charger, can’t afford a BEV, or aren’t comfortable with the new technology. And, with local charging infrastructure still in development and the high demand for minerals needed in lithium-ion BEV batteries, there are alternative forms of transportation that cut carbon emissions in different ways.

Hawaii residents and visitors have access to shared mobility options, such as Hui Car Share and Biki bikeshare programs, or peer-to-peer car rental services, like Turo. Options like these decrease the need to own a vehicle, taking carbon-emitting cars off the road while also eliminating the added costs associated with ownership.

Similarly, have you noticed the growing number of electric bikes, scooters, skateboards and even hoverboards around town? Micromobility options like these are quickly gaining popularity and are exciting alternatives for shorter commutes. More than one-third of all trips taken in the United States are two miles or less; a perfect opportunity to get creative with your chosen form of transportation.

If you’re set on having a car, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have lower carbon tailpipe emissions, better fuel economy and lower maintenance costs than ICE vehicles. Hybrids were introduced a quarter-century ago and remain a popular choice among all customers, whether they consider themselves environmentalists or not. And plug-in hybrids offer the best of both worlds, perfect for those who occasionally have access to charging stations. Because hybrid batteries are smaller, they require less materials and are much cheaper to produce than fully electric vehicles. With our planet’s finite supply of lithium, our battery resources need to go toward a mix of alternative fuel vehicles, where they will do the most good for our future.

If you’re holding off on purchasing a new car until there are more publicly accessible BEV chargers, remember, there are many other sustainable, reliable and economical transportation options currently available. These options fit different lifestyles, habits and preferences, whether it’s a daily commute to work, or a weekend trip to the beach.

I encourage you to look into all your options, be realistic about what your lifestyle needs — and doesn’t need — and take the necessary steps to move forward on the road to Hawaii’s sustainable future. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and we should celebrate each path forward rather than limit ourselves to one.

Peter Hirano is executive vice president/chief operating officer for Servco Pacific Inc., focusing on Hawaii mobility.