Letter: Don’t believe the lies, Trump is a criminal

Perhaps the author of a recent letter understands how Donald Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, put his finger on the scales of justice numerous times and that Trump has promised to do so if reelected, since he believes that’s what presidents do (“Biden is a dictator using agencies to ruin Trump,” Star-Advertiser, April 16). Of course, he laughingly denies Trump ever did it. See the Mueller report or Michael Cohen or Geoffrey Berman as proof of the fact.

The other misinformation is that somehow Trump is being targeted by Biden. Actually, he is being targeted — he would be even if Mickey Mouse were president. Trump is a criminal. To think there is some massive conspiracy involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Justice Department and Democrat- leaning courts would be funny if it were not so sad.

It’s not what people are saying Trump would do, it’s Trump who has promised it.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

