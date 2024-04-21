comscore Editorial: Lahaina report is chance to learn | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Lahaina report is chance to learn

  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

A report making a meticulous dissection of the timeline for the Lahaina fire disaster of Aug. 8 has been released by Hawaii’s attorney general, documenting the events of that tragic day and night. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Mai hea mai ke aloha o nā lole aloha?

Scroll Up