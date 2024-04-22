Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire at Kailua home

Honolulu firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a two-story home in Kailua this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 1:04 p.m. for a two-alarm fire at 16 N. Kalaheo Ave., about a half-mile from Kailua Beach Park. Ten units with about 38 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived on scene four minutes later to find smoke emanating from the home.

After commencing an offensive fire attack, the fire was under control at 1:57 p.m. and fully extinguished at 2:06 p.m.

No occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.

HFD has initiated an investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages. An update will be provided when the final investigation report has been completed.