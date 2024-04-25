Letter: Electricity issues cause big trouble on Big Island

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Thank you for shining a light on the troubling power shortage that Big Island residents are being forced to cope with (“Power problems plague Hawaii island,” Star-Advertiser, April 7).

The frequent blackouts and mechanical problems with the island’s power generators are very worrisome and cannot continue unresolved.

Our company, Suisan, distributes perishable food products to grocery stores, resorts and restaurants throughout the Big Island. Our products require refrigeration to maintain quality and food safety. Power outages are disruptive, costly and create food safety risks for our operations and for our customers.

A stable business environment and safe food supply require a stable power supply.

Our elected officials and policymakers need to take action and come up with solutions to resolve the Big Island’s energy crisis and not let this problem worsen.

This is a terrible situation that needs to be fixed. The people of the Big Island deserve better.

Stephen Ueda

Hilo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter