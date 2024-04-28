Letter: City needs to get grip on Turo rental cars

In response to Tuesday’s letter regarding Turo autos using city streets for business (“Turo rental cars begin to roil isle communities,” Star-Advertiser, April 23), I live in an apartment complex that fronts Bougainville Drive. We usually will have three to four vans parked on the street, which are used for rentals.

There needs to be some city ordinance against this.

I have personally witnessed visitors with luggage come to take one of the vans. When they return, they park the van in the same area and request a ride-share to pick them up with the luggage. I guess they’re going to the airport.

Gary Hisaoka

Foster Village-Aliamanu

