Tantalizing tempura chips

Fresh poke is delicious by itself. But why not add a crunch for extra oomph?

Store-bought tempura seaweed snacks are small flavored chips that are the perfect receptacle for any type of poke. When assembled and displayed on a tray, these tasty bites of finger food will surely not last long at a party.

Buy your favorite flavor of poke. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds or a bit of green chives or green onion and your guests will think you worked hard in the kitchen.

Ahi Poke Tempura Seaweed Chips

Ingredients:

• 1/4 pound poke

• 1.41-ounce bag tempura seaweed snacks

• Optional: sesame seeds or green onions as garnish

Directions:

Mince the poke so it spreads easily. Just before serving, open the bag of tempura seaweed snacks and spoon poke on the seaweed chips, seaweed side down. Serve as an appetizer. Garnish with sesame seeds or chopped green onion. Makes about 12 pieces.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.