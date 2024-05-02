Letter: Power grid maintenance is issue, not green energy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Friday’s letter about green power was a reminder to me (“Be wary of total reliance on green energy sources,” Star-Advertiser, April 26). I took a different approach after 57 years of experiencing Hawaiian Electric’s unreliability due to their lack of maintenance.

We installed PV panels and batteries so that we can continue normally even in the case of a power failure. They quickly paid for themselves and we feel much more secure. And we charge our electric Mustang for free!

It is the attitude of HECO and the Public Utilities Commission regarding maintenance that is the issue, not green power.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

