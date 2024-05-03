Letter: No similarities between Trump, Biden policies

A letter in the April 29 paper asked what the difference is between Trump and Biden (“Trump helped the rich, Biden is helping the poor,” Star-Advertiser).

First, the Trump tax breaks helped more than just the rich, it lowered tax rates at all levels and doubled the child tax credit. Second, Trump rescinded hundreds of regulations, helping mom and pop small business owners — hardly the rich corporations. These are the businesses that make up communities in America. Third, the Trump prison reform was the largest of its kind in history and helped people of color who are or would have been incarcerated. Fourth, under Trump there were no wars and he signed the Abraham Accords. This kept our brave military personnel safe.

Biden’s student loan forgiveness program doesn’t forgive the loans, it passes the bill onto taxpayers who didn’t take out the loans.

That is the difference.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

