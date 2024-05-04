Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 4, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Top News

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park areas reopen as tremors subside

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Volcanoes

COURTESY HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK Hawaii Volcanoes National Park officials today reopened areas closed as a precaution earlier this week due to thousands of small earthquakes around Kilauea’s East Rift Zone.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park officials today reopened areas closed as a precaution earlier this week due to thousands of small earthquakes around Kilauea’s East Rift Zone.

Kilauea volcano’s recent seismic rumblings have quieted down, leading Hawaii Volcanoes National Park officials today to reopen several areas that have been closed in the past week as a precaution.

Park officials said this evening that after thousands of small tremors in the past week, “unrest and seismicity” have returned to normal levels in the volcano’s upper East Rift Zone and near Kilauea’s summit.

As a result, Chain of Craters Road and areas accessed via the road have reopened. Those areas include coastal backcountry sites, Hilina Pali Road, Kulanaokuaiki Campground, Napau, and Pepeiao Cabin. The Kau Desert Trail is also open, officials said.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and park staff had monitored thousands of shallow low-magnitude earthquakes below the upper East Rift Zone and south of the summit caldera.

But USGS officials said in a news release that the recent decrease in seismicity and ground deformation “indicates that this pulse of unrest has ended.”

“While the unrest appears to be over, Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes on earth and conditions can change at any time,” they warned.

The public can visit the park website for updates and alerts about conditions, park officials said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide