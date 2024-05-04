Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 4, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Top News

Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby in photo finish

By Field Level Media

Today Last updated 2:05 p.m.

National newsSports Wire

JEFF FAUGHENDER / USA TODAY Sports Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. tossed rose pedals in the winner’s circle after riding Mystik Dan to victory in a photo finish in the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., today.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JEFF FAUGHENDER / USA TODAY Sports

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. tossed rose pedals in the winner’s circle after riding Mystik Dan to victory in a photo finish in the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., today.

JEFF FAUGHENDER / USA TODAY Sports Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Mystik Dan to victory in a photo finish at the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Down today.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JEFF FAUGHENDER / USA TODAY Sports

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Mystik Dan to victory in a photo finish at the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Down today.

JEFF FAUGHENDER / USA TODAY Sports Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. tossed rose pedals in the winner’s circle after riding Mystik Dan to victory in a photo finish in the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., today.
JEFF FAUGHENDER / USA TODAY Sports Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Mystik Dan to victory in a photo finish at the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Down today.

Mystik Dan, with jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard, won the 150th Kentucky Derby today in a three-way photo finish, edging Sierra Leone and Forever Young at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Mystik Dan, which started out of the No. 3 post, squeezed through on the rail on the final turn, led throughout the stretch and just held off a charging Sierra Leone and Forever Young by a nose at the wire. Catching Freedom finished fourth.

At 18-1, Hernandez was able to capture his first Kentucky Derby after a short wait for the result to become official. Sierra Leone, the second favorite at 9-2, was ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, while Forever Young, the third favorite at 6-1, had Ryusei Sakai aboard.

Derby favorite Fierceness, at 3-1, finished 15th in the 20-horse field.

The second leg of the Triple Crown takes place May 18 with the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The final leg is June 8 in the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY.

There have been 13 Triple Crown winners, with Justify the last in 2018.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide