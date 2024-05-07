Flavorful flank steak

The city of London claims that this dish is not British, so, it is probably an American invention. The flank steak cut of beef is flavorful and tender if cut across the grain. Marinate it in store-bought teriyaki or Hawaii-style barbecue sauce for just over an hour, refrigerate, then broil.

It’s very tasty and goes well with a colorful vegetable, such as broccoli, and a starch. With a garnish of chopped green onions or toasted sesame seeds, it’s a three-ingredient main dish.

London Broil

Ingredients:

• 1 to 1 1/2 pounds flank steak

• 1/4 cup teriyaki or barbecue sauce

• Optional: green onions andsesame seeds as garnish

Directions:

Trim fat from meat and discard. At least one hour ahead and up to overnight, coat flank steak in teriyaki or barbecue sauce. Refrigerate. About 30 minutes to 1 hour before cooking, take meat out of the refrigerator to get to room temperature. Preheat oven to high broil. Place steak on foil-covered baking sheet. When oven is heated, broil for 2 minutes. Remove from oven and turn over. Broil for 3 minutes. Remove from oven and check for doneness. Broil an additional minute if needed. Cool for 5 minutes. Slice across the grain and garnish with sesame seeds, green onions or chives.

Serves two as a main dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.