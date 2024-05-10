Letter: Mauna Kea telescopes continually used, useful

Telescopes atop Mauna Kea on Hawaii island are viewed by a media tour group on Jan. 12, 2016.

In response to a recent letter regarding the Thirty Meter Telescope, there are no “obsolete” or “unused” telescopes on Mauna Kea (“Compromise needed on Mauna Kea telescopes,” Star-Advertiser, May 6).

A Caltech telescope is in the process of being removed to a site in Chile and its site on Mauna Kea is in the final stages of restoration. One telescope used for teaching, Hoku Kea, is in the final phase of relocation to a lower altitude

All the other telescopes are in continuous use.

The University of Hawaii has observing time on all the telescopes, and there is heavy competition by students and faculty for nights or parts of nights on all 10 of those telescopes.

Ann M. Boesgaard

Waialae Iki

