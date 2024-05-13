Letter: Let double dippers work, they need money too

The author of Wednesday’s letter about retirees working past 67 must have a lot of money to make such a bold statement (“Double dipping retirees need to leave workplace,” Star-Advertiser, May 8). I am one of those double dippers.

After retiring, I realized that even with the little bit of money from Social Security and my 401K, it’s still way too expensive to sustain a simple living here. Not all of us are specimens of perfect health and we still have to pay for medical, dental and eye care.

And all this fun stuff is still not considering the majority of us double dippers who are still paying a mortgage or rent. What about the cost of food, which is now sky high?

There are many jobs that this new generation won’t even consider applying for unless it pays a ridiculous starting salary. A little hard work never killed anyone, except this new generation.

Kip Anderson

Salt Lake

