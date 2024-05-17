Public warned to stay out of Palolo Stream after discharge

The state Health Department has issued an alert to stay out of Palolo Stream waters due to a wastewater discharge that occurred Thursday morning.

Signs have been posted, and the public is advised to stay out of affected waters until they are removed.

An estimated 18,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled near the intersection of Kaau Street and Palolo Avenue.

City officials said the Department of Environmental Services was notified of the spill at 9:19 a.m. and stopped the spill at 10:30 a.m. The spill was “caused by high flow as a result of sequential storm events with extremely heavy rainfall.”

Crews recovered 6,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with stormwater from the storm drain, sanitized the spill area and informed the Health Department, according to officials.

The state Health Department has posted the alert, with a map showing the area of affected stream stretching from the intersection down to the Ala Wai Canal.