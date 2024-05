Adult Friends for Youth Director of Redirection Services Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga was killed in March 2021 outside his Aiea home.

The man accused of murdering a former teenage gang member-turned-youth counselor pleaded not guilty Thursday in the 2021 fatal shooting over a methamphetamine dispute.

Filimone Tavake was indicted by a federal grand jury March 23 for murder in the death of Malakai “Mo” Mau­malanga. Tavake was ordered held without bail ahead of his trial on July 16 before Senor U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor, according to federal court documents.

Tavake has outstanding warrants in California, and agreed to be held at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu, according to court records.

Tavake’s attorney, Jacqueline T. Esser, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Taylor did not immediately reply to Honolulu Star- Advertiser requests for comment.

Maumalanga was fatally shot in March 2021 over a drug debt involving eight pounds of methamphetamine, according to federal court documents. Tavake was fronting Maumalanga methamphetamine to sell, but Maumalanga allegedly fell behind with payments, prosecutors allege.

Maumalanga was 45 years old when his family heard gunfire and found him in the carport of his Aiea home with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

His rehabilitation from a troubled youth and his work with kids were part of the founding principals of Adult Friends for Youth, a nonprofit focused on ensuring high-risk minors make lawful life choices.

Maumalanga had been a teenage member of the Cross Sun gang, which engaged in harassment, street fighting, drive-by shootings and other crimes. He was arrested for his role in a drive-by shooting when he was 18 but not convicted. Maumalaga did do jail time for a state weapon charge.

After the 2021 fatal shooting, he was mourned as an inspiration for turning his life around and becoming a mentor for high-risk youth. But in March, federal authorities shocked his supporters when they filed court documents alleging that Tavake killed Maumalanga over a methamphetamine deal.