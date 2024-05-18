Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 18, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Jury returns swift not-guilty verdict in corruption trial of Kaneshiro, Mitsunaga

Peter Boylan

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 12:29 a.m.

Editors' Picks

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, center, and Hawaii businessman Dennis Mitsu­naga emerged from U.S. District Count with smiles Friday after being found not guilty in their pay-to-prosecute conspiracy trial in federal court.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, center, and Hawaii businessman Dennis Mitsu­naga emerged from U.S. District Count with smiles Friday after being found not guilty in their pay-to-prosecute conspiracy trial in federal court.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Surrounded by attorneys, supporters and fellow defendants, Sheri Tanaka spoke to the media Friday after being found not guilty in her pay-to-prosecute conspiracy trial in federal court.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Surrounded by attorneys, supporters and fellow defendants, Sheri Tanaka spoke to the media Friday after being found not guilty in her pay-to-prosecute conspiracy trial in federal court.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Keith Kaneshiro spoke to the media while surrounded by attorneys, supporters and fellow defendants.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Keith Kaneshiro spoke to the media while surrounded by attorneys, supporters and fellow defendants.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, center, and Hawaii businessman Dennis Mitsu­naga emerged from U.S. District Count with smiles Friday after being found not guilty in their pay-to-prosecute conspiracy trial in federal court.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Surrounded by attorneys, supporters and fellow defendants, Sheri Tanaka spoke to the media Friday after being found not guilty in her pay-to-prosecute conspiracy trial in federal court.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Keith Kaneshiro spoke to the media while surrounded by attorneys, supporters and fellow defendants.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY