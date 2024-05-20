Kapolei golf event set to support UH men’s basketball players

A golf event is being launched in an effort to provide more NIL (name, image, likeness) financial opportunities for University of Hawaii men’s basketball players.

Hosted by Campio Sports, “Fore the Players Classic” is set for Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Kapolei Golf Club.

Net proceeds will directly support the UH men’s basketball student-athletes and their NIL arrangements.

In 2021, the NCAA allowed student-athletes to prosper from the use of their name, image and likeness.

In the Big West, in which the ’Bows are a member, every men’s basketball team has substantial ties to provide — and pay — players through NIL deals, such as appearances, autograph sessions and social-media posts. The deals are more lucrative at power conferences. On3 — a company that tracks transfers, recruiting and deals — estimated Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA great LeBron James, had a NIL value of $5 million as a USC freshman this past season.

In response, the Rainbow Collective was formed last year to help UH compete against other Division I programs in providing NIL opportunities. The Rainbow Collective raised mid-six figures through monthly subscriptions, one-time donations and sponsorships. Student Athlete NIL handles the paperwork, taxes, compliance and distribution. SANIL administers about 50 collectives across the country. For the 2023-24 academic year, 20 student-athletes received NIL deals, including the six seniors on the men’s basketball team.

Jake Headrick, Campio’s owner, has run and organized 20 tournaments to benefit NIL programs.

Headrick said the Hawaii event will include prizes valued at $500 or more for all 18 holes; complimentary food and beverages; “one-of-a-kind” swag and custom gifts; placement prizes, and a banquet.

“My goal is to have a day for the University of Hawaii that can be a game-changing NIL event for them but also be an experience for these fans where they can play high-level golf and also get to know these student-athletes,” Headrick said.

Participation is $10,000 per four-person team. There are 25 team slots available. For details or to register as a participant or sponsor, go to: campiosports.com/hawaii-fore-the-players-classic.