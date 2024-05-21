Letter: Land use bill is good for Hawaii property owners

I am writing to reassure a recent letter writer about the details and effects of Senate Bill 3202 (“Developers benefit from land use bill, not public,” Star-Advertiser, May 7). The final version of the bill requires counties to allow for two assisted dwelling units (ADUs) on existing residential parcels that are at low risk from natural disasters and where infrastructure capacity allows.

Only a small subset of lots is eligible under those conditions. The language of the bill also ensures that individual homeowners, not developers, will decide whether to add an ADU to their properties, which they can choose to offer to family members or long-term renters.

The final bill incorporated thousands of pages of public input to produce a modest reform that will help families live together with dignity and give retirees the option of steady rental income.

Trey Gordner

Ewa Beach

